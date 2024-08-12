TD Securities Increases Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$171.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RY. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$146.76.

TSE RY opened at C$149.84 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$107.92 and a 52 week high of C$155.22. The stock has a market cap of C$211.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$148.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$140.30.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.77 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.58 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 13.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.1525292 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.54%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total value of C$2,161,474.61. In other news, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$2,161,474.61. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.99, for a total transaction of C$2,819,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,133.12. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,592,565.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

