TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS) Short Interest Up 246.7% in July

TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 246.7% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
TechPrecision Trading Up 3.5 %
NASDAQ TPCS traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,624. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92. TechPrecision has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 million, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.21.
TechPrecision Company Profile
