TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS) Short Interest Up 246.7% in July

TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 246.7% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TechPrecision Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ TPCS traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,624. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92. TechPrecision has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 million, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.21.

TechPrecision Company Profile

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

