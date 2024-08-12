TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK) Short Interest Update

TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the July 15th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TenX Keane Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TENK remained flat at $40.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. TenX Keane Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.38.

Get TenX Keane Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in TenX Keane Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,368,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 415,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 274,933 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 522,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 32,048 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in TenX Keane Acquisition by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 71,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 42,814 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TenX Keane Acquisition Company Profile

TenX Keane Acquisition does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in Asia, excluding companies located or operating in mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macau.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TenX Keane Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TenX Keane Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.