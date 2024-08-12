Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Up 21.6% Over Last 7 Days

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Terra Classic has a market cap of $419.00 million and $29.98 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001142 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000560 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,794,537,545,225 coins and its circulating supply is 5,440,208,824,956 coins. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

