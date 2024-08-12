Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Earns Buy Rating from BWS Financial

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BWS Financial in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $917.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BWS Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TPL

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded up $10.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $832.95. 32,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,376. Texas Pacific Land has a fifty-two week low of $467.62 and a fifty-two week high of $854.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $760.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $627.69.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 691.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth $7,827,000. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.