Tezos Price Hits $0.67 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $664.40 million and $21.65 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001133 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000560 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,014,586,437 coins and its circulating supply is 994,051,118 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

