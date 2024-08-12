The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Lifted by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 88.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,900,000 after acquiring an additional 83,320 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $997,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $558,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,477.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 566,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,804,000 after buying an additional 550,355 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,608,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,523,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,913. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.05 and a twelve month high of $168.27.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EL

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.