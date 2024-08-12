The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 501 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,903,374,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,120,119,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,102.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 810,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,780,000 after acquiring an additional 743,402 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $842,597,000 after acquiring an additional 464,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26,378.2% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 407,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 406,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $4.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $486.15. The company had a trading volume of 728,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,083. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $517.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $471.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock worth $32,181,365. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

