The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target to $55.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.15% from the company’s previous close.

FUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cedar Fair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.82.

NYSE FUN traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $42.26. 490,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.54. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.08.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.07). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $101.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 932.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

