The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Trading Down 0.6%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $483.94 and last traded at $487.53. 381,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,342,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $490.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.94.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $471.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.45. The company has a market cap of $156.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,181,365 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Mittelman Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management now owns 3,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Sienna Gestion bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $7,753,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.