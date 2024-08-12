The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Target Price to $111.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $130.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $115.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.57. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $75,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,044,815.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $75,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,044,815.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 735,492 shares of company stock valued at $109,402,066. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.