The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Target Price to $74.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ITCI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.73.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $73.61 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $84.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.61.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $337,193.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,462. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,567.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $161,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,094,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,334,000 after purchasing an additional 554,577 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,379,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,985,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.