The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Increases Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

The India Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

The India Fund Trading Up 2.2%

The India Fund stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,383. The India Fund has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.77.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

