The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Increased by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.3% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $170.54. 5,377,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,634,711. The stock has a market cap of $402.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.90. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $171.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.95.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,288 shares of company stock worth $8,895,638. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

