Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on THR. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Thermon Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Thermon Group stock opened at $28.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $961.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.76. Thermon Group has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Thermon Group had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark John Roberts sold 2,910 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $97,048.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,182. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermon Group news, SVP Mark John Roberts sold 2,910 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $97,048.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,182. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin J. Mcginty sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,499.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,910 shares of company stock worth $462,849 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 2,375.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 421.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

