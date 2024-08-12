Tigress Financial Increases T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $235.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Tigress Financial from $205.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Tigress Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.54% from the company’s previous close.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,870,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,149. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $131.47 and a 12-month high of $195.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $228.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.96 and a 200-day moving average of $169.02.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,376,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,256,545 shares of company stock worth $561,509,865. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 22.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.