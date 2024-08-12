Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.22

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 9461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Titan Mining from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.
Titan Mining (TSE:TI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.82 million during the quarter. Titan Mining had a negative return on equity of 1,012.34% and a negative net margin of 29.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Titan Mining Co. will post 0.0145949 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, acquires, explores, develops, produces, and extracts mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in the Balmat Edwards mining district in northern New York.
