TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at TD Cowen

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $127.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TKO traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.47. 202,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,691. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $120.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.30 and a beta of 1.04.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TKO Group will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 388.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.