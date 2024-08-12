Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Update

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Toyota Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TYIDY stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,037. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.59 and its 200 day moving average is $91.62. Toyota Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $106.84.

Get Toyota Industries alerts:

About Toyota Industries

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells textiles machinery, materials handling equipment, automobiles, and automobile parts in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gasoline and diesel engines for automobiles and industrial equipment; turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, in-vehicle chargers, on-board chargers and DC-DC converter units, and DC-AC inverters; batteries; and stamping dies, including automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.