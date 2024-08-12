Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Update

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Toyota Industries Stock Performance
Shares of TYIDY stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,037. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.59 and its 200 day moving average is $91.62. Toyota Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $106.84.
About Toyota Industries
