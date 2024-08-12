Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $580.00

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 580 ($7.41) and last traded at GBX 600.90 ($7.68), with a volume of 89955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 589 ($7.53).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,295 ($16.55) target price on shares of Tracsis in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tracsis
Tracsis Trading Up 2.0 %
Tracsis Company Profile
Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware, data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data, and transportation industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset optimisation and digital railway.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tracsis
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Tracsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tracsis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.