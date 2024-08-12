Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 26,025 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 80% compared to the average volume of 14,491 put options.

Shares of BBY traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,493,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,310. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $93.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company's revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.87.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $61,154,874.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,911,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,073,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,383,370 shares of company stock worth $288,293,276. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

