Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Trans-Lux Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TNLX remained flat at $0.95 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83. Trans-Lux has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.95.

Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter.

About Trans-Lux

Trans-Lux Corporation designs and manufactures digital display solutions and fixed digit scoreboards. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment is involved in the lease and maintenance of indoor and outdoor digital product signage.

