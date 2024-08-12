TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Sells $248,182.00 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $248,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,047.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU opened at $84.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.09, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $91.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -29.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,910,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 234,123 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 32.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977,595 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $663,001,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 51.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,755,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 12.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,316,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,288,000 after buying an additional 572,121 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on TransUnion from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

