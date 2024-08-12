Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the July 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Treasury Wine Estates Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TSRYY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.85. 120,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,807. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $8.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88.
About Treasury Wine Estates
