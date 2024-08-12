Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the July 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TSRYY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.85. 120,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,807. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $8.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

