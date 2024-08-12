Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) versus Intelligent Highway Solutions (OTCMKTS:IHSI) Critical Contrast

Intelligent Highway Solutions (OTCMKTS:IHSI – Get Free Report) and Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Intelligent Highway Solutions and Trinity Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Highway Solutions N/A N/A N/A Trinity Industries 4.98% 13.66% 1.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Trinity Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Trinity Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Highway Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Trinity Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intelligent Highway Solutions and Trinity Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Trinity Industries has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.64%. Given Trinity Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trinity Industries is more favorable than Intelligent Highway Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intelligent Highway Solutions and Trinity Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Highway Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Trinity Industries $3.27 billion 0.80 $106.00 million $1.49 21.37

Trinity Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Intelligent Highway Solutions.

Summary

Trinity Industries beats Intelligent Highway Solutions on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelligent Highway Solutions

Intelligent Highway Solutions, Inc. provides transportation technology services that enable vehicles, roads, traffic lights, message signs, and other elements. It intends to develop transportation technology services that enable vehicles, roads, traffic lights, message signs and other elements to become intelligent by embedding them with microchips and sensors and by empowering them to communicate with each other via wireless technologies. The company was founded by Philip Darcy Kirkland and William Devon Jones on April 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Ell Grove, CA.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc. provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 109,295 railcars. This segment serves industrial shipper and railroad companies operating in agriculture, construction and metals, consumer products, energy, and refined products and chemicals markets. The Rail Products Group segment manufactures freight and tank railcars for transporting various liquids, gases, and dry cargo; and offers railcar maintenance and modification services. This segment serves railroads, leasing companies, and industrial shippers of products in the agriculture, construction and metals, consumer products, energy, and refined products and chemicals markets. It sells or leases products and services through its own sales personnel and independent sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1933 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

