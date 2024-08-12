Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Lowered to $16.00 at DA Davidson

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the travel company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRIP

Tripadvisor Trading Up 1.2 %

TRIP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,661,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,791. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $28.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.76 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Tripadvisor’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 14,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.