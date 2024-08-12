TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on TTEC from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.75.

Get TTEC alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TTEC

TTEC Stock Down 12.9 %

Institutional Trading of TTEC

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. TTEC has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $30.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in TTEC by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

(Get Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.