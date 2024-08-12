Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 342,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 486,423 shares.The stock last traded at $7.68 and had previously closed at $7.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $996.26 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 10.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This is a boost from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,073,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at $880,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 41.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 385,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 112,852 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 96,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 73,460 shares during the period.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

