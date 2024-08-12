Udine Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 808 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.3% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.48. 7,006,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,330,508. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $467.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

