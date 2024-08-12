United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the July 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

United Homes Group Stock Performance

Shares of UHGWW stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,527. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86. United Homes Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Get United Homes Group alerts:

About United Homes Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

United Homes Group, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the Southeast that provides affordable homes for the entry-level and first move-up byer segments. United Homes Group, Inc is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for United Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.