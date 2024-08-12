United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $125.10 and last traded at $125.54. Approximately 442,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,259,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.82.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $106.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.36.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,568,798,000 after purchasing an additional 178,394 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after buying an additional 8,475,698 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after acquiring an additional 980,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,322,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,671,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,556,000 after acquiring an additional 406,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

