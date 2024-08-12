United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRKS. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut United Parks & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parks & Resorts currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.90.

PRKS stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,066. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.80. United Parks & Resorts has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.02.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.08). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 88.59%. The company had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,977.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

