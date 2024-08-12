United States Steel (NYSE:X) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United States Steel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

United States Steel Price Performance

United States Steel stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.51. 527,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,111. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.93.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. United States Steel had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in United States Steel by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 19.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 13.5% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,667,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,848,000 after purchasing an additional 316,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 4,305.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,634,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,870 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

