Unusual Machines, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on August 12th (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC)

Unusual Machines’ (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 12th. Unusual Machines had issued 1,250,000 shares in its public offering on February 14th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on Unusual Machines in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Get Unusual Machines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC opened at $2.00 on Monday. Unusual Machines has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 8.86.

Unusual Machines (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unusual Machines stock. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.45% of Unusual Machines at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Unusual Machines

(Get Free Report)

Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unusual Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unusual Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.