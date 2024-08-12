Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Up to $19.00

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.00, but opened at $19.52. Valhi shares last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 5,793 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valhi in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Valhi alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Valhi

Valhi Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $576.79 million, a PE ratio of 1,052.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.38.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Valhi’s payout ratio is currently 1,600.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valhi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valhi stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Valhi worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi

(Get Free Report)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.