Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 48,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 12,238 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presilium Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.14. 634,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,796. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The company has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.55.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.