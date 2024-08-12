Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 203,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 410,089 shares.The stock last traded at $102.39 and had previously closed at $102.76.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.90 and a 200 day moving average of $99.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Financials ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

