Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $49,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,947. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average is $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $61.38.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

