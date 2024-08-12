Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2024

Aspiriant LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $19,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Vance Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $58.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,947. The stock has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $61.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile



Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

