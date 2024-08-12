Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $19,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Vance Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $58.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,947. The stock has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $61.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.