Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Boosted by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $48.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,173,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,262,119. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $128.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.49.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

