Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,762,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,988,000 after buying an additional 31,323 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 362,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,685,000 after purchasing an additional 207,468 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 267,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,161,000 after purchasing an additional 79,244 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 244,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $538.42. 377,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,663. The firm has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $535.44. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $609.15.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

