Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.3% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $34,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,685,000 after buying an additional 207,468 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,193,000 after buying an additional 205,928 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,337,000 after buying an additional 79,719 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 587.1% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 90,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,723,000 after buying an additional 77,189 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 953.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 59,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,355,000 after buying an additional 54,119 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $538.42. The company had a trading volume of 377,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $535.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $609.15.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

