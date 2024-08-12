Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) is Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Sterling Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sterling Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $17,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,511,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,973,000 after acquiring an additional 547,325 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 820,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,585,000 after purchasing an additional 405,561 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 105.1% in the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 549,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,770,000 after purchasing an additional 281,743 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 502,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,314,000 after purchasing an additional 209,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,630,000 after purchasing an additional 155,321 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.26. The stock had a trading volume of 465,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,780. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $75.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.98.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.