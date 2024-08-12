Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VO traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.29. The company had a trading volume of 488,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,056. The stock has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.