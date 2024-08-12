Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Boosted by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.2% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $490.07. 3,572,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,181,247. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $519.40. The company has a market cap of $443.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $500.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.50.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

