Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Group Inc.

Northeast Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $490.07. 3,564,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,181,249. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $519.40. The stock has a market cap of $443.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $500.35 and its 200-day moving average is $480.50.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

