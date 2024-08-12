Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Stock Position Lessened by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,459,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $284,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $318.65. The stock had a trading volume of 140,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,357. The business has a fifty day moving average of $330.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.38 and a fifty-two week high of $350.50.
About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
