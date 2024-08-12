Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,449,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 30.3% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $387,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $262.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,546,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,235. The company has a market capitalization of $394.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $279.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.66.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

