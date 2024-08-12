Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,315 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,096,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,819,834. The company has a market capitalization of $170.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 99.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

