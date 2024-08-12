Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. Sells 387,999 Shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Stock

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 387,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $426,798.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,941 shares in the company, valued at $230,935.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 400,000 shares of Tempest Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $540,000.00.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TPST traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,361,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,196. Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tempest Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPST. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 22.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

